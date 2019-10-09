HOLLAND, Mich. - Deputies in Ottawa County are looking for the person who ran over a 41-year-old Zeeland woman after a fight broke out in a parking lot.

It happened just after midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 10 in the parking lot of 136th Ave One Stop located at 690 136th Ave. in Holland, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

Investigators say a fight broke out between two sets of people in the parking lot. During the fight, a 41-year-old Zeeland woman was knocked to the ground.

According to a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a white Dodge Charger was seen hitting the woman with the front end of the vehicle -- running her over. The driver of the vehicle did not stop, driving out of the parking lot headed south.

The Zeeland woman was taken to Holland Community Hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Grand Rapids with critical injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the sheriff's office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

