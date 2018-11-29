HOLLAND, Mich. - A lakeshore food service employee is taking to social media after finding a noose hanging from the ceiling at her workplace. Her company, Request Foods in Holland is investigating.

13 ON YOUR SIDE first learned about the incident from a tip sent to our Information Center. We were told an employee of Request Foods posted a photo on Facebook. We aren't naming the employee, but a friend told us she reported it to her superiors and was extremely disturbed by this image.

A noose which appears to be made out of tape is shown hanging from ceiling pipes. Request Foods has hired public relations firm to handle its response.

In a statement, the president of Request Foods writes:

On behalf of the entire Request Foods family, we were appalled to see such a disturbing and offensive item in our workplace. When it was brought to the attention of management it was immediately removed. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any action or speech that is racist, harmful or disrespectful – no ifs, ands or buts. We have offered our full support to the employee during this time, and we want to assure her and all our team members that we take issues like this very seriously. We immediately started an investigation and are working quickly to identify who is responsible. If we discover that one or more of our team members was responsible, their employment will be terminated immediately. Again, we want to be very clear there is no room for this type of behavior within our company. We strive to treat all employees with dignity and respect. This incident does NOT reflect the values and culture of Request Foods and will not be tolerated.

The employee who posted the photo to social media did reach out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE and said she does not want to comment on this incident until after the investigation.

