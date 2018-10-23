GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) - The former director of a transit agency in western Michigan has pleaded guilty to embezzling tens of thousands of dollars.

Linda LeFebre, 53, entered the plea Monday after authorities say she overpaid herself for over 750 hours of work over a four-year period. Sentencing is next month.

Authorities say LeFebre had about $32,000 in unauthorized pay with Macatawa Area Transit. Authorities say she also used a corporate credit card to purchase items for herself and other family members. LeFebre says she can repay $30,000, but a final restitution amount is pending.

Macatawa Area Transit, known as MAX, serves the Holland and Zeeland areas.

LeFebre pleaded guilty to embezzlement of more than $20,000. She resigned in April after being placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.