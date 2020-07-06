'He left a big gap,' Family mourns teenager who drowned in Lake Michigan

Christian Ngabo had just celebrated his 17th birthday a few weeks ago.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Around a dozen family members of a teenage drowning victim visited Lake Michigan today after rescue crews found the boy's body.

At approximately 9 a.m. Monday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Dive Team recovered the body of Christian Ngabo in Lake Michigan. The 17-year-old was taken by a rip current while swimming with his brother Saturday.

"He left a big gap in our family, and we will miss him a lot," said Angie Niyranduhura, who was very close with Ngabo.

The team had been searching since 7 a.m., and was assisted by the Michigan State Police and the Allegan County Sheriff's Office. At this time, foul play is not suspected, but an autopsy will be done to confirm.

"We were here from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. [Sunday] and we didn't find anything, and we come back again today," said Levis Hakunwa. "So somehow now we are feeling happier because we were able to see the body."

Ottawa County crews continued searching for Ngabo Sunday at the Holland State Park after they recovered the body of six-year-old Iain Rowe. Both boys went missing on separate occasions Saturday.

The search was handled as one effort because they were in same location, said Sgt. Eric Westveer, head of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit.

"We searched all day, using sonar and robotic equipment," Westveer said. "At approximately 7:15, a diver found Iain about 10 feet from where we located Christian this morning on the same set of rocks on the north side of the north pier."

No foul play is suspected.

According to witnesses, Ngabo was swimming with his 19-year-old brother when they both began to struggle. The 19-year-old began swimming to shore and was thrown a flotation device, which helped him get to shore. His brother was last seen struggling in the water.

"We will always remember [Christian]," "I never thought in my life I would experience this, especially him." Niyranduhura said.

According to the release sent by police, Lake Michigan had waves between four and six feet Saturday, plus a recorded rip current. The DNR announced red flag conditions at Holland State Park on its Facebook page, but a witness said the only flag was at the park entrance, which isn't visible from the beach.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE: