Holland man killed in overnight car crash

Police say the man had been driving a silver sedan eastbound on Douglas Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Holland man was killed overnight Thursday in a single-vehicle accident in Holland Township.

Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Douglas Avenue near Van Dyke Street. The man had been driving a silver sedan eastbound when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the 36-year-old man was pronounced dead. He was the only the occupant of the vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation.

