Holland Township father passes away after rollerblading crash

HOLLAND, Michigan — A Holland Township father of five who was on life support following a rollerblading crash has died, the family shared Tuesday.

Joshua Womack, 42, was working out on rollerblades Memorial Day weekend when family said he misjudged an intersection at Eighth Street and Fairbanks Avenue near Hope College.

He crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer and had to be CareFlighted to a hospital. He had been on life support since then, but his family made the difficult decision to take him off life support on Saturday.

He died on Monday.

Womack was a father with five kids as young as three months to 11 years old.

Madison Reeves was his wife and the mother of his three youngest children. She says he was the main provider.

"Support financially and support emotionally. Anything. We'll take anything we can get right now," said Reeves.

His family said he worked as a contractor and an artist, and they described him as funny and full of life.

Loved ones created a fundraiser to help pay for medical bills, any future expenses and to help his children.

