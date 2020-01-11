Firefighter injured when responding to Holland house fire

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

A house on College Avenue near E 18th Street in Holland sustained significant damage from a fire that broke out Sunday morning.

The Holland Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire at 10:43 a.m. When crews arrived, the first unit discovered the back of the house was "well involved with fire," the city said.

It was believed that all of the residents were able to get out of the house, and additional units searched the inside of the house to confirm there were no more people inside.

The fire was quickly brought under control, but it had damaged the walls, second floor and attic spaces. The city said "quick action" from firefighters prevented the wind-driven fire from spreading to other nearby houses.

No residents were injured, but one firefighter was injured when a part of the ceiling collapsed while crews were working inside the building. Another firefighter injured his hand.

The city said due to significant fire and smoke damage, the residents will be displaced for some time.

The fire department's Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it appears to have originated in back of the house.

Units just cleared a residential fire at 423 College. Dispatched @ 10:23 am, for a fire in the rear of the structure. All occupants made it out. Cause is under investigation. One firefighter was injured when a portion of ceiling came down. pic.twitter.com/GoeACtHL8R — HDPS Fire Services (@HdpsFire) November 1, 2020

