HOLLAND, Mich. - The Giordano's restaurant in Holland is permanently closed.

When you call the location's phone number, a voice message says

"Hello, as of December 23, this Giordano's restaurant is permanently closed. Sorry for any inconvenience. Thank you."

The Chicago-based pizza chain, located at 3333 W. Shore Dr., opened back in 2016. It took the place of Bagger Dave's.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has reached out to Giordano's corporate office for a statement.

Giordano's is famous for deep dish pizza, along with several other styles.

