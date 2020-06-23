Good Samaritans rescue 2 children, 1 adult from Lake Michigan rip current

The sheriff's office said red flags were posted and visible on the beach and waves were reported to be nearly five feet tall.

HOLLAND, Michigan — At Holland State Park on Tuesday three people were pulled out of Lake Michigan at the time of a reported rip current.

Two girls, ages 15 and 9, were playing in the water along the shoreline before being pulled into the lake. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said their aunt, who was on the beach with them, went into the water to rescue them and began to struggle in the water as well.

Good Samaritans on the beach and pier then entered the water and threw life rings to them. All three subjects were helped out of the water and back to the beach.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. All three were checked on scene by first responders and didn't go to the hospital.

The sheriff's office said red flags were posted and visible on the beach and waves were reported to be nearly five feet tall.

In the month of June, West Michigan has seen four drownings. Of the four, two have been at Holland State Park; six-year-old Iain Rowe and 17-year-old Christian Ngabo both went missing in the water on June 6 before their bodies were recovered.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE: