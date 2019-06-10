HOLLAND, Mich. — The city of Holland was recognized for its floral, plant and tree displays with an America in Bloom award.

Holland was awarded the top prize for cities with a population of 30,000 to 40,000. Holland also participated in 2017.

America in Bloom promotes "nationwide beautification through education and community involvement by encouraging the use of flowers, plants, trees, and other environmental and lifestyle enhancements."

Each year, the organization awards cities across the country for their displays.

In 2017, Holland also won the international Communities in Bloom award.

America in Bloom Holland, Michigan is the winner of the 30,000 - 40,000 population category award. Holland in Bloom #PureMichigan City Of Holland, Michigan - City Hall Holland, Michigan #AmericaInBloom #Michigan

RELATED VIDEO:

Other Tulip Time coverage on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.