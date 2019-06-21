HOLLAND, Mich. - Holland is closing out Pride Month with celebrations this weekend.

It actually starts Friday night, with several shows at the Park Theater from 7 until 11 p.m. Then the fun continues Saturday, starting at 11:30 a.m. at Centennial Park.

There will be music, a magician and activities for children provided by Herrick Library and other sponsors. But something special is coming -- new this year for adults over 21 there is a pub crawl through 10 Holland businesses. It starts at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

This is the 15th year Holland has held a Pride celebration.

For more information, check out www.outonthelakeshore.org.

