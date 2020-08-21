Holland Police investigating robbery at Check N Go

Police are looking for the man that robbed the Check N Go on Washington Avenue Thursday.

HOLLAND, Mich — Police in Holland are investigating an unarmed robbery at the Check N Go Thursday.

According to a press release from Holland Department of Public Safety, it happened at the Check N Go located at 1111 Washington Ave. around 6 p.m.

The clerk told authorities that a man walked into the business as it was closing Thursday night and demanded money. No other customers were inside at the time.

Police said the clerk handed over some cash and the suspect ran out of the store and headed east.

While investigators were canvassing the area, residents on Standish Court saw a person matching the suspect description running from the area and then driving off in a maroon or burgundy sedan.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20’s with a thin build and average height. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a white t-shirt underneath, a black mask, sunglasses and grey pants.

No weapon was seen or implied and no one was injured during the incident, police said.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information that may help in this investigation is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, or online at www.mosotips.com.

