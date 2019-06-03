HOLLAND, Michigan — The Holland City Council voted Wednesday night to continue funding a nonprofit that works to grow local businesses.

Lakeshore Advantage, located in Zeeland, provides time and resources to companies in Ottawa and Allegan counties looking to expand or improve processes. The organization has worked with the city of Holland since 2003.

In a lot of ways, Lakeshore Advantage is a company’s “Bat Signal,” said President Jennifer Owens.

“We’re the people to call to say, ‘Hey, what do you need?’” Owens said. “Our job is a lot about connecting the dots, bringing resources to companies and making sure that the barriers [to growth are broken].”

Holland has provided Lakeshore Advantage with $50,000 of annual funding for years. The partnership is a constant benefit, said City Manager Keith Van Beek.

“They not only help retain the businesses that we have, but they also take a look at possible expansions,” Van Beek said. “That could be existing companies, but it also could be companies that are new to the area that are looking for a new place to locate.”

The nonprofit works with around 20-30 Holland businesses. In 2018, it helped seven of those companies add 129 total jobs and bring $14.6 million in private investment through expansions, according to Lakeshore data.

“Lakeshore Advantage has been tremendously helpful in helping us get this building,” said Ed DeNave, owner of Cento Anni, a custom furniture shop on E 6th St. “We were able to work with them and come up with some programs…that would offer some tax abatements and drive traffic back to this area.”

Lakeshore Advantage leverages over $1.3 million in funding, 40 percent of which is from the public sector, Owens said.

“What we put [Holland’s] money towards is really the basic blocking and tackling, retaining that existing business space and helping them grow and be successful,” she said. “And I expect we’ll be able to do that.”

The organization ventures into other markets, which will benefit Holland and other West Michigan cities, Van Beek said.

“They’re understanding those other markets and understanding where we need to continue to get better, so that we can compete for those businesses and those jobs to make sure we have a vibrant local economy,” he said.

