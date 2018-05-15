HOLLAND, Mich. - A $1 million donation has been made to further one of Holland's biggest renovation projects.

At a news conference set for Wednesday, Holland city leaders will announce the status of fundraising goals for the Holland Civic Center Place—which includes a $1 million grant from Elsa Prince-Broekhuizen, the widow of auto parts magnate Edgar Prince. The Princes are also the parents of Betsy DeVos and Erik Prince.

Holland Civic Center Place rendering

City of Holland

Prince-Broekhuizen is making the money available through the Community Foundation of the Holland-Zeeland Area.

The Holland City Council will vote on accepting the funds, at its meeting Wednesday night.

During renovations last year, a portion of the building collapsed and killed one of the workers. The accident costed a Grand Rapids demolition company several thousand dollars and pushed back the project's completion date. Officials say they anticipate the renovated Civic Center to reopen this fall. Follow the progress here.

