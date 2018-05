The renovated Holland Civic Center now has a date it will re-open to the public.

The $16.5 million renovation will be complete early in the fall. The Civic Center Place Board has scheduled the new and improved facility will open on September 28, 2018.

Earlier this week the city launched a community fundraising campaign to help cover some of the cost to update the building originally built in the 1950's. Anyone wishing to donate can go to the Civic Center's website.

© 2018 WZZM