HOLLAND, Mich. – The Holland Community Aquatic Center is planning to expand and renovate its facilities over the next 20 years and need voters to pass a bond proposal to fund the plan, officials said Monday.

Traffic at the center has grown steadily over the years, making expansion necessary, said Executive Director Jack Huisingh.

“We have swim teams in place, we have community in place, we have therapy going on,” Huisingh said. “We're really reaching capacity to the point where we now need to look to the next generation, and that's for the next 20 years."

HCAC received a $25,000 grant last week from the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area to fund evaluations and planning for the expansion.

“As they provide both swimming lessons, competition, recreational activities for families, is how can they do all of those things at once in the future?” said Elizabeth Kidd, vice president of community impact at CFHZ. “They’re really looking to try to maximize their capabilities to provide all three.”

The plans include adding new a warm water leisure area and lap pool, updated wellness spaces and personal changing areas for families. The changes require voters to pass a bond proposal on May 7.

The new millage would be increased by .25 mills, which would be about $25 dollars a year, Huisingh said.

An economic impact study conducted by the Frost Research Center at Hope College found that HCAC had a total economic impact of approximately $10 million in 2018 with $6.4 attributed to tourism.

The slight millage increase is worth the money the growing center will bring to the community, Huisingh said.

"It will allow us to do everything that we do today, and it will allow us to grow into the future while offering our community, which will also grow, the opportunity to be here every day," he said.

