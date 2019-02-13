HOLLAND, Mich. - One Holland couple is just happy to be alive after their home was severely damaged by a tree that crashed through it.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Fallenleaf Lane.

The homeowner and his girlfriend were in their living room when they started to a hear a rumple. The homeowner said he had been asleep watching a movie and woke up to his girlfriend screaming.

They took cover as the tree just narrowly missed them and crashed into the living room, kitchen and bathroom.

The inside of their house is covered with insulation and thick branches have gone straight through the ceiling.

