HOLLAND, Mich. — Coppercraft Distillery will be the official partner of the Detroit Lions as a part of a new multi-year sponsorship agreement.

The Holland-based distillery will have their drinks featured at Ford Field at six bar locations and their brand will be displayed throughout the stadium.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Detroit Lions and Ford Field and to provide football fans with high-quality, great-tasting spirits to enjoy during the game,” said Brian Mucci, CEO of Coppercraft Distillery.

The Coppercraft products will be available at Ford Field station during the upcoming season. All of the Coppercraft bars will be serving up drinks during the eight regular season home games and the pre-season contest on Aug. 23.

The partnership will span more than three NFL seasons, through March 2022.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to offer a new, refreshing beverage experience for Lions fans everywhere for years to come," said Dan Lentz, Executive Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Lions.

Coppercraft also announced a partnership with the Detroit Tigers earlier this year. It debuted the Coppercraft Distillery Bar at Comerica Park in April.

The distillery was founded in Holland in 2012, making it one of the first licensed distillers in the state. Its products are available at close to 900 retail locations across the state.

