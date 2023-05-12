Suspect in alleged domestic assault incident in custody

The suspect was taken into custody around 1 p.m.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A suspect is in custody in connection to an alleged domestic assault incident in Holland.

The incident happened at a home on Songbird Lane in Holland on Friday. When officers responded to the home, no one answered. A search warrant was obtained, and police searched the home for the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody around 1 p.m.

Police say there was no indication that the suspect was armed.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

