HOLLAND, Michigan — Two drag performances sold out in Holland after some residents, as well as the mayor, expressed concern about the show's "values."

Michigan Drag Brunch recently announced two performances at the Holland Civic Center on July 28. It's the organization's 29th venue and first in Ottawa County.

In a July 18 interview on 1450 WHTC's "Talk of the Town," Holland Mayor Nancy De Boer shared to some callers' concerns about the show.

"It's a hard thing," she said. "There's a whole variety of value now that we didn't deal with 50 years ago, and a lot of people like different kinds of things. For the government to say, 'You can't have that kind of activity,' is kind of not possible anymore."

The comments were condescending and closed-minded, said Trevor Lee Straub, show producer of Michigan Drag Brunch by DT Promotion.

"I was taken aback and a little hurt that someone who speaks for the voice of an entire community would judge something so quickly before she even began to look into it," Straub said.

Michigan Drag Brunch posted the comments to their Facebook page. The two shows sold out the same day, including 50 extra seats.

"The love and support that they're showing us thus far has been incredible," Straub said.

De Boer released this statement Wednesday:

"We have a tremendous quality of life here in Holland. Our newly remodeled multi-use Civic Center is evidence of this.

It is unfortunate that after the upcoming Drag Brunch GR event came up on a local radio show, some people have been politicizing my comments about not attending the brunch. Certainly, I invite all people to come to Holland and enjoy the vibrant diversity of our great city."

Michigan Drag Brunch is working with other Holland venues on scheduling more performances. Their second Ottawa County show is in Spring Lake on August 18 at Seven Steps Up.