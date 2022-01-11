Holland farmers market brings back Indoor Winter Market to Civic Center

With temperatures hovering around freezing, the Indoor Winter Market let's you shop locally grown food in comfort.

HOLLAND, Mich — The popular Holland Farmers Market's Indoor Winter Market is returning to the Holland Civic Center this Saturday.

It has been over a year since the Indoor Winter Market in Holland has opened its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indoor Winter Market is part of the Holland Farmers Market and open on the first and third Saturdays of the month. The first Indoor Winter Market of this year will be held this weekend, Saturday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m.

There will be over 25 vendors that will be participating in the market throughout the season, bringing customers locally grown and sourced produce, specialty foods, and beverages.

Throughout the winter months, the vendors will be offering greenhouse-grown fruit and vegetables, baked goods, honey, maple syrup, jam, meats, cheeses, and much more.

“We are excited to be able to move our Winter Market back indoors this year and continue offering fresh, healthy, and local foods to new and returning Holland Farmers Market customers all season long,” said Kara de Alvare, Marketing Coordinator for the Holland Farmers Market. “Being able to get your fresh fix while shopping inside the warmth and comfort of the Holland Civic Center Place really can’t be beat.”

The Holland Farmers Market recommends patrons shop early in the day to get the best selection of foods, beverages, and other products.

The market is cash only and has an ATM on-site for those that need it. Masks are not required but are encouraged.

The Holland Farmers Market's Indoor Winter Market will return to its normal schedule of 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. every first and third Saturdays in January, February, March and April.

The Indoor Winter Market is located in Downtown Holland at 150 West 8th Street.

