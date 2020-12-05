Holland Farmers Market to open Wednesday for regular season

To provide the safest environment for shopping, the market created customer guidelines in tandem with Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-60.

HOLLAND, Mich — The Holland Farmers Market will open Wednesday for its 2020 season. Although new restrictions and regulations are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is ready to open every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the summer months.

As part of the market’s response to COVID-19, available items for purchase will be limited to essential items including food, plants, pet supplies and personal hygiene products. The first hour of each market day will also be reserved for immunocompromised shoppers, pregnant women and those aged 60 or up.

“While we are thrilled to be able to provide the community with access to fresh, healthy and locally-grown food during the COVID-19 crisis, we do want to be clear that shopping at the market will look different than it has in year’s past,” said Holland Farmers Market Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare. “Customers should shop as efficiently as possible and treat shopping at the market as seriously as they would treat shopping at the grocery store.”

According to the guidelines, all vendors will be located outside and access inside the Holland Civic Center will be limited to restrooms only. Customers are encouraged to wear masks and maintain a safe six-foot social distance between one another.

Customers can also expect to wait in line before they are allowed to enter, as market staff will be counting the number of people in and out of the space to ensure social distancing is maintained.

“We are pleased to be able to open as scheduled tomorrow after consulting with state and local officials and with guidance from our partners at the Michigan Farmers Market Association (MIFMA),” de Alvare said. “Customer safety has always been, and will continue to be, our top priority at the market.”

