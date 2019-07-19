HOLLAND, Mich. - Friday is a scorcher for much of West Michigan, so many people are just trying to stay cool. Firefighters in Holland have gotten creative in year's past and will be turning a park into a water play space for kids in the community.

If you and the kids need some relief from the heat, head over to Moran Park, located at 97 W 22nd St. The Holland Fire Department will be there at 3:30 p.m. to spray the playground and hose the kids down.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 90s and heat-index values could exceed 100° both Friday and Saturday. It's important that everyone stay hydrated, cool and out of the sun for prolonged periods of time.

If you need a cool place to hang out, there are a number of cooling centers open Friday, Saturday and some through Sunday. Here's a list of some in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Kalamazoo counties.

