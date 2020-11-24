Holland groups team up for drive thru Thanksgiving essentials

Community members can register for groceries and home care supplies.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Many are entering Thanksgiving with uncertainty this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its guidelines. In the midst of the holiday shuffle, Holland outreach groups, Community Action House and Holland Rescue Mission, have partnered to bring food and home essentials to families in need.

"One of the things that makes our community special is how we can all stand together and collaborate when the chips are down," Scott Rumpsa, Executive Director of Community Action House, said.

The groups have set up a drive-thru Thanksgiving groceries and home essentials site outside Community Action House. It will be in service Monday through Tuesday, and community members can register online, by texting CAHBOX to 66599, or by calling Community Rescue House at 616-392-2368, ext. 100.

During registration, community members will be asked to select a one-hour time slot to visit Community Action House and pick up their items. Volunteers will be wearing masks, and time slots minimizes the total number of visitors on site.

"We're expecting over 1500 families, representing 5,000-6,000 people," Rumpsa said.

Both organizations host usually host separate Thanksgiving events each year. Holland Rescue Mission provides its Great Thanksgiving Banquet, and Community Action House offers grocery assistance.

Rachael Neal, Development Director at Holland Rescue Mission, said her team was forced to cancel the banquet this year due to the pandemic.

"We were just devastated in August when we had to cancel that event," she said, "Obviously for the Thanksgiving meal, but on top of it we hand out 500 to 600 care boxes."

Holland Rescue Mission will be giving out home care boxes at the drive-thru site, while Community Action House gives away around a weeks worth of both perishable and nonperishable food items.

"Items like paper towel, toilet paper, tooth brushes and toothpaste," Neal explained, "all items that are pretty costly that families need but they can't use their bridge cards or food stamps to purchase."

Holland Rescue Mission will still be providing a Thanksgiving dinner to those staying in it's shelter, but Neal said it will have heavy safety precautions.

"We've taken all the safety protocols to make sure that meal times are spaced out and people are served safety, but we're still making sure that the men, women and children staying in our shelters tonight are going to have a good Thanksgiving," Neal said.

Both organizations said the need for emergency food resources has risen this year due to the pandemic. As they work to bring Thanksgiving to families, they are also looking ahead to resources for the winter and beyond.

"The need does not end this week. We're serving at levels that we've never had to in the past, and we're looking for folks that can stand with us through the winter months," Rumpsa said.

Community Action House is located at 345 W 14th St, Holland, MI, 49423.