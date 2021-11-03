Authorities investigating possible break-in at Holland gun shop after car crashes into buildling

A vehicle crashed into the front of the building Thursday morning, however it's unclear if anything was taken.

HOLLAND, Mich — Authorities in Ottawa County are looking for the person who drove into the front of a gun shop in Holland early Thursday morning.

According to the Ottawa County Central Dispatch, it happened around 3:50 a.m. An overnight break-in was reported at Bullet Hole Firearms and Training, located at 15 S. Waverly Rd.

The dispatcher said a vehicle crashed into the front of the building, however authorities on scene were still working to determine if anything was stolen from the business.

There have been no arrested as this point. The person or persons involved are still being sought.

Holland Police and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office are both investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1150 or policetips@cityofholland.com. Anonymous tips can be called in to Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP to 274637 or online.

