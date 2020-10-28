Holland Hospital implements visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

As coronavirus cases rise across Michigan, Holland Hospital is implementing visitor restrictions.

HOLLAND, Mich. — As West Michigan sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, Holland Hospital is implementing restrictions on visitors.

The hospital said that hospitalizations of coronavirus are rising around the state, and in Ottawa County the positivity rate is nearing 6%.

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 28, these restrictions will be in place:

Boven Birth Center patients are allowed one support person.

Patients under 18 years old are allowed visits by parents or a guardian.

Patients in Intensive Care are allowed one visitor.

Patients undergoing an outpatient surgery or procedure may be accompanied by one adult.

Patients with an appointment at a Holland Hospital physician office, laboratory, radiology or brought to the Emergency Department may have one person with them.

Visitors must remain in the patient’s room for the duration of visit.

No clergy will be allowed.

Last week, the Ottawa County Health Department warned about COVID-19 transmission within the community. Statewide, cases are reaching 7-day average highs and health officials attribute it to colder temperatures pushing more people inside, group gatherings, pandemic fatigue and relaxed mask wearing.

Along those lines, Holland Hospital said, "It is important our community members also vigilantly work to keep themselves and others safe by continuing to wear a mask in public, stay at least six feet apart, avoid crowds, wash or sanitize hands regularly and get their flu shot."

