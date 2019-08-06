HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety is investigating after a house on West 14th Street near Maple Avenue was hit by multiple gun shots around 1:24 a.m. Saturday.

Police believe a group of people were at the home and an assault occurred before the house was shot. Investigators say the people involved believed to know each other, and police are receiving "little cooperation from those present at the scene."

During the investigation, a traffic stop was conducted on a car seen leaving the area. The passenger in the car fled on foot, but was later taken into custody after being tracked by a K9.

The 22-year-old man has been charged with resisting and obstructing.

No one was injured in the incident.

Holland police are still investigating the shots fired. Anyone who has information that may help in this investigation is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.

