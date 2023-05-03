Ice skating park coming to Holland

The park is expected to cost about $8 million to build. Most of the funding has already been raised through private donations, but more help is needed.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A crowdfunding campaign launched Wednesday could secure funding needed to break ground on an ice skating park in Holland.

Launched through Patronicity, the campaign is hoping to raise $50,000 by July 2 to build the Holland Community Ice Skating Park. If that goal is reached, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) will provide a matching grant through the Public Spaces Community Places program.

The park is expected to cost about $8 million to build. Most of the funding has already been raised through private donations, but more help is needed.

The ice skating park will be placed in an underused area of Window on the Waterfront Park. Plans for the park include a looping ribbon of ice, a pond skating area and landscaped islands. The surrounding area will feature snowmelt systems under the sidewalks, as well as a gathering area and concessions.

The park can also be used year-round. City officials say the park will host art, theater and music programs in the off-season.

The project will be one of the largest ice rinks in North America, with about 300 skaters being accommodated.

"The city of Holland is excited to partner with the Public Spaces Community Places program and believes the Holland Ice Skating Project is the perfect example for the goals of the program," said Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks in a release. "The crowdfunding platform by Patronicity will invite the community into ownership and participation of this community gem, a park that will be activated and welcoming to our entire community and complimentary to our downtown."

City officials say Holland residents have suggested an ice skating rink for the past 30 years. In 2021, a $1.116 million donation from retired local educator Frank Kraai allowed the project to move forward.

The Public Spaces Community Places initiative began in 2014. Since then, the MEDC has distributed over $11 million in grants to support community improvement projects.

To donate or learn more about the ice skating rink, click here.

