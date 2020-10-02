HOLLAND, Michigan — You may not expect a farmer's market in February in Michigan, but you can find one in Holland on the first and third Saturdays of January, February, March, and April.
From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., vendors will be at the Holland Civic Center Place, located at 150 W 8th St, selling their wares.
Bridge Cards, Double Up Food Bucks, and Market Bucks will all be accepted, but organizers want to stress the importance of bringing case. Not all merchants may accept credit or debit cards.
According to the organizers, there will be 25 vendors participating throughout the season in the Indoor Winter Market.
They will sell things like fresh produce and locally made foods. That includes things like inter and greenhouse grown fruits and vegetables, bread and baked goods, sweet treats, snacks, honey and maple syrup, jams, juices, meat, cheese, and others.
This year the hours have been extended until 1 p.m.
Here is a list of participating vendors:
- Black Sheep Gastronomy
- Bodhi Tree
- Country Winds
- Crane Dance Farm
- DMS Fish Supply
- Evergreen Lane Creamery
- Flagel's Sugar House
- Good Life Granola
- Grand Daddy's Kettle Corn
- J & J Tortilla
- Jammin' with Marguerite
- Jerky and More 2
- Knot Spot Pretzel Company
- Marzec Chocolates
- Mud Lake Farm
- Mycophile's Garden
- Oh So Cheesy
- Ottawa Glad Growers
- Reid's Gourmet
- Sacred Springs
- Saunders Bakery
- Shade Side
- Skinner Homestead
- The Great Bread Co.
- UP Pastries
- Visser Farms
Find more information and latest news about the market www.holland.org/winter-market
