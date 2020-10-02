HOLLAND, Michigan — You may not expect a farmer's market in February in Michigan, but you can find one in Holland on the first and third Saturdays of January, February, March, and April.

From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., vendors will be at the Holland Civic Center Place, located at 150 W 8th St, selling their wares.

Bridge Cards, Double Up Food Bucks, and Market Bucks will all be accepted, but organizers want to stress the importance of bringing case. Not all merchants may accept credit or debit cards.

According to the organizers, there will be 25 vendors participating throughout the season in the Indoor Winter Market.

They will sell things like fresh produce and locally made foods. That includes things like inter and greenhouse grown fruits and vegetables, bread and baked goods, sweet treats, snacks, honey and maple syrup, jams, juices, meat, cheese, and others.

This year the hours have been extended until 1 p.m.

Here is a list of participating vendors:

Black Sheep Gastronomy

Bodhi Tree

Country Winds

Crane Dance Farm

DMS Fish Supply

Evergreen Lane Creamery

Flagel's Sugar House

Good Life Granola

Grand Daddy's Kettle Corn

J & J Tortilla

Jammin' with Marguerite

Jerky and More 2

Knot Spot Pretzel Company

Marzec Chocolates

Mud Lake Farm

Mycophile's Garden

Oh So Cheesy

Ottawa Glad Growers

Reid's Gourmet

Sacred Springs

Saunders Bakery

Shade Side

Skinner Homestead

The Great Bread Co.

UP Pastries

Visser Farms

Find more information and latest news about the market www.holland.org/winter-market

