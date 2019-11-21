HOLLAND, Mich. -- Holland Police have arrested a man connected to two house fires that occurred on Saturday morning.

Michael McNeer, 35, was arrested on charges of second-degree and third-degree arson.

Holland Police said after piecing together evidence and conducting evidence over the last several days, the case was presented to the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office Wednesday.

The first fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. Monday at 17 W. 16th St. Police said it was quickly extinguished without significant damage. Crews responded to a second fire at 7:30 a.m. at 87 E. 18th St. That blaze caused significant damage and a firefighter suffered a minor injury.

McNeer is being held at the Ottawa County Jail on a $1 million bond.

