HOLLAND, Mich. - An 86-year-old Holland man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Holland Department of Public Safety, it happened around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of US-31 and Central Avenue.

Investigators say 86-year-old Robert Trees was in a Saturn Aura going south on Central Avenue through the intersection after the light turned green. A Chevy pickup truck, driven by a 20-year-old Goetzville man, was going north on US-31 and hit the Saturn.

Trees was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Sgt. Dan Kender at 616-355-1122 or email him at d.kender@cityofholland.com.

