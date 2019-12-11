HOLLAND, Mich. - On Monday, Nov. 11, the city of Holland swore in its new mayor and city council members.

Nathan Bocks, an area attorney, defeated two-term incumbent Nancy DeBoer in the tight race for mayor of Holland on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Bocks ran on a platform of improving affordable housing, reinventing the waterfront near Kollen Park and establishing a more welcoming Holland community.

"It's really exciting. It's really gratifying. Humbled by all the support that we've received from members of the community. I'm ready to roll up my sleeves and work for the people of Holland," said Bocks.

At the swearing-in event Monday, Bocks emphasized his commitment to the three components of his platform.

Lyn Raymond, the newly elected Council Member-at-Large, was also sworn in as well as 2nd Ward Council Member Jay Peters.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.