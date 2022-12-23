x
Holland Zeeland

Here's what it looks like in Holland

Winds are howling across West Michigan Friday, and folks along the lakeshore are bracing for the heaviest snowfall this holiday weekend.

HOLLAND, Mich — The lakeshore is bracing for snowfall to transition to lake effect, as the Blizzard Warning remains in effect through Saturday evening. 

Conditions will only worsen as Friday goes on and gusty winds increase in coverage and intensity.

Road conditions have been poor with numerous accidents reported. 

Along the lakeshore, wind and blowing snow are making travel difficult. 

Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE
Snowfall totals from Friday morning through Sunday morning.

If you're curious about weather conditions across Holland, the City has cameras all over you can watch from the warmth of your own home here.

Dangerous winter conditions will continue across West Michigan, with the worse conditions Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Stay with 13 ON YOUR SIDE throughout this blizzard for the latest information.

