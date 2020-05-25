Holland police looking for missing man with dementia

Joseph Dostatni left his residence on a bicycle Monday afternoon.

The Holland Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Police said Joseph Dostatni left his home on W 40th Street near Washington Avenue in the city of Holland on a bicycle around 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday. He has not been seen since then.

His family told police this is unusual and they are concerned about his welfare. They are unsure where he may have gone since he doesn't have locations he frequently visits on his bicycle.

Police described Dostatni as a white man who is 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds. He left his residence on a black bicycle, he typically wears a baseball cap and may be wearing a brown shirt with an orange horizontal stripe.

Anyone who sees Dostatni is asked to contact the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority at 1-800-249-0911.