Holland mother facing involuntary manslaughter charge in baby's drowning death

Two weeks after the infant's near-drowning, the child died at the hospital in August. The Ottawa Co. Prosecutor authorized charges against the mother this week.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A Holland mother is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in the drowning death of her baby.

The initial incident happened on Aug. 9 at the Holland Women's Rescue Mission.

When first responders arrived, they found someone already performing CPR on the child. Officers took over CPR and rushed the child to other first responders. Medics transferred the child to a local hospital.

The baby was put on life support and died two weeks later on Aug. 23.

The audio of two 911 calls shows how quickly bystanders worked to help a baby who nearly drowned at a women's shelter in Holland.

The Ottawa County Prosecutors Office has been reviewing the case and recently authorized charges against the child’s mother.

Earlier this week, Elizabeth May Robinson of Holland was arraigned in the 58th District court.

She was released on a $15,000 personal recognizance bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Gateway Mission is a faith-based organization that provides emergency services for those experiencing homelessness in West Michigan.

The organization has two separate emergency shelters: One for women and children on Fairbanks Avenue in Holland, and another for men on South River Avenue in Holland.

