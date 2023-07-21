Holland mother pleads no contest in baby's drowning death

The woman was staying at the Holland Women's Rescue Mission when her 11-month-old drowned in the bathtub.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A Holland mother entered a no-contest plea in June for involuntary manslaughter in the drowning death of her baby last year.

Elizabeth May Robinson was staying at the Holland Women's Rescue Mission when the initial incident happened on Aug. 9, 2022. She's accused of leaving 11-month-old Rosalyn in the bathtub alone when the child became unresponsive.

When first responders arrived, they found someone already performing CPR on the child. Officers took over CPR and rushed the child to other first responders. Medics transferred the child to a local hospital.

The child was put on life support and died two weeks later on Aug. 23, 2022.

The audio of two 911 calls shows how quickly bystanders worked to help Rosalyn.

Court documents obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE revealed Robinson was bathing her two daughters in the tub. She told detectives she removed her older daughter from the bathtub after she started coughing and left Rosalyn in the tub alone.

She told detectives she was struggling to put the older daughter's diaper on and this went on for about 10 minutes. She was on the phone with her boyfriend, who is incarcerated at the Ottawa County Jail, she told detectives.

Court documents show she admitted to detectives she was out of the bathroom and out of view of the child in the tub.

Robinson is due back in court next week for a sentencing hearing.

Gateway Mission is a faith-based organization that provides emergency services for those experiencing homelessness in West Michigan.

The organization has two separate emergency shelters: One for women and children on Fairbanks Avenue in Holland, and another for men on South River Avenue in Holland.

