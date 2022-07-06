Holland authorities searching for at-large murder suspect

The Holland Dept. of Public Safety needs your help tracking down Thaddeus Cortrez Wilson. He's accused in the shooting death of Joseph Roberts on June 19.

HOLLAND, Michigan — The Allegan County Prosecutor's Office authorized a five-count warrant for a man suspected in a June fatal shooting in Holland.

Joseph Roberts is wanted in connection to the death of 39-year-old Thaddeus Cortrez Wilson of Holland.

He's facing the following counts:

Homicide – Open Murder Felony Firearm Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Roberts remains at large, and police said his location is unknown.

The shooting happened on June 19 at an apartment complex at 956 Lincoln Avenue.

Officers found Wilson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe an argument between the suspect and victim likely preceded the shooting and that 'many potential witnesses' left the complex prior to their arrival.

If you have information that could help police, contact the HDPS Detective Bureau at (616)355-1758, or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP and your message to 274637 or you may go online and submit a tip using the online form at www.mosotips.com.

