Holland announces plans for new outdoor ice rink, new recreation center thanks to major gifts

HOLLAND, Michigan — The City of Holland announced two plans for community development thanks to two gifts totaling $6 million.

The estate of James P. Heeringa gifted the city $5 million, and the cash has been designated to go towards a new city building.

After talks with the estate, staff recommended the charitable gift toward the construction of a new recreation center.

“Mr. Heeringa was tremendously generous in his life and now through his estate to this community. He not only gave back to the Holland community through his gift towards the Civic Center in honor of his parents, but also to Hope College and now this gift towards the recreation center," said City Manager Keith Van Beek.

Planning efforts are expected to begin in 2024, with construction starting as soon as 2025.

Staff is strongly considering a possible location at Fairbanks Avenue and 16th Street. This location is presently a recreation hub with the existing playground, skatepark, Bouws Pool, and is next to Hope College athletic facilities.

This gift continues the generous giving from James P. Heeringa to the City of Holland. In 2016, James P. Heeringa made the lead gift of $2 million towards the renovation of the Civic Center Place to honor James’ father and mother. The building was named in honor of George and Lucile Heeringa at the ribbon-cutting ceremony in 2019.

Holland also announced a gift of $1 million from Krank Kraai as a donor-designated gift through the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area.

The city says he's had a longtime dream of an outdoor ice rink somewhere in Holland.

Kraai has donated $116,000 throughout the past decade designated explicitly for an ice rink.

City staff has also been working with GMB Architects on preliminary planning, including site visits to other ice rink locations and working to get an estimated price range for the entire project.

The ice rink project is approved in the City’s Municipal Capital Improvement Fund.

It is slated to be built at Window on the Waterfront, with a construction date likely in 2023.

