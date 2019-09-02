HOLLAND, Mich. — Police in Holland are investigating after the body of a 33-year-old man was found in a field along U.S.-31 south of 16th Street on Saturday morning.

The Holland Department of Public Safety said that there were no signs of trauma and nothing suspicious was found at the scene. An autopsy is planned and will verify the cause of death.

The body has been identified, police said, but the man is not from the Holland area. The man's family will be notified.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information that may help in this investigation is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.

