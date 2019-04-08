HOLLAND, Mich. — Police in Holland are looking for the man who they say robbed a Speedway gas station early Sunday morning.

The suspect entered the store and displayed hand gun, law enforcement said. He then took cash and cigarettes from the store. Police did not specific which Speedway was robbed, but they said the suspect fled the area in a dark colored sedan and was last seen heading north on South Washington Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white man who is 20 to 30 years old. He about 5-foot-10 with an average build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black vest over a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He was also wearing dark glasses and had a white bandana around his neck.

Police are still investigating the robbery.

Anyone who has information that may help in this investigation is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com. People can also contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP and your message to 274637 or you may go online and submit a tip using the online form at www.mosotips.com.

