Holland Zeeland

Holland police searching for missing, endangered man

Brian Vulcan was last seen wearing camouflage shorts, a t-shirt and a blue sweatshirt with "Summer Electric" written on it.
Credit: Holland Department of Public Safety

HOLLAND, Michigan — The Holland Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing, endangered Holland man who has been missing since 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say Brian Vulcan, 29, is described as a white male, 6'2" and 147 pounds. He was last seen wearing camouflage shorts, a blue sweatshirt with "Summer Electric" written on it and a t-shirt. Police say the shirt is the same as in the photo provided.

Brian left the south side of Holland around 2:30 a.m. on foot and is believed to be walking along the lakeshore.

Anyone with information on Brian's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

