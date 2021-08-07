FOUND: Holland police locate missing man with dementia

Police say Roberto was located and is back with his family.

HOLLAND, Michigan — UPDATE 1:27 p.m.: Roberto was located and is back with his family.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Holland Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Police say Roberto Morales, 65, walked away from his home in the 300 block of W 20th Street in Holland on Saturday around 9:15 a.m. Roberto is not believed to be able to find his way home due to his dementia.

Roberto is described as 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a fish on the front and black shorts with red flames on the back.

Anyone with information on Roberto's whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.