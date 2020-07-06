'This is really what Holland looks like,' Protesters line Unity Bridge

A protest in Holland brought hundreds of people to Unity Bridge, which connects the north and the south sides of the city.

Hundreds of people showed up to join a protest in Holland on Sunday afternoon. This demonstration, like many happening nationwide, was in response to the death of George Floyd.

While these protests have happened in other West Michigan cities, like Grand Rapids and Muskegon, this one was unique to Holland and reflected the community while also carrying a unified message.

Henry Cherry, one of the organizers of the event is also the director of local engagement at Christ Memorial Church on Graafschap Road.

"This is really what Holland looks like," he said in an interview. "There's a lot of times where if you're operating in your space you don't see really what Holland looks like. You don't see all the diversity that's in Holland."

The gathering met at Howard B. Dunton Park where a couple of speakers addressed the crowd before they started marching down Douglas Avenue. Some of those leading the protest sang "We shall overcome," as they started walking.

The group walked to the Unity Bridge on N. River Avenue, which is one of the main streets that heads into downtown Holland from the north side of the city. Protesters lined both sides of the street and threw chants back and forth like, "Black lives matter," and "I can't breathe." Some cars driving by honked their horns in support.

When Cherry addressed the crowd at the park before the event, he noted the importance of holding the protest on Unity Bridge and bringing people together.

"Let's be honest real quick. Speaking about unity in Holland. One might think you'd be crazy or just a dreamer, or a little bit of both," he said.

Cherry described how one of his ancestors moved to Holland in the 1930s, and the bridge that connected the north side and the south side of Holland was a dividing line at the time.

"He was told that he was unable to purchase land on the south side of the bridge. He was told that the other area that black people could live was the north side," Cherry said.

The bridge carries a different meaning for him, he explained.

Elijah Brown, a Holland native who is now a graduate student in Atlanta, attended the march. Brown said he was surprised by the turnout, but also said it was great to see the support. He was walking with his girlfriend Evangelina Brenner who also grew up in Holland; she said the symbolism of walking on Unity Bridge is important.

"I think there is a big cultural change between downtown Holland as well as the north side. So just kind of bringing them together in that way I hope will open the eyes of a lot of people who maybe have closed them to a lot of this," Brenner said.

These protests happening nationwide provide people an opportunity to show their solidarity and to make a loud call for action. However, organizers and activists are saying it needs to go beyond demonstrating.

Cherry urged those at the protest to keep the conversations going and let the message of the protest continue past the afternoon gathering.

"Keep deconstructing oppressive systems. Let that be at the forefront. So one day celebrating our diversity is more than quotes on a bridge, but a reality that we are able to live," he said.

The Holland Police Department and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office met with Cherry before the protest. They discussed both the event and steps to take moving forward, Cherry said.

Specifically, Cherry noted several changes he would like to see in the city, including more opportunities for black business owners, equal housing and bringing more diverse voices into the education system in Holland.

Brown, one of the protesters, said he would like to see the city provide more opportunities for underprivileged youth.

Just an hour before this protest focused on the connector between two parts of the city, a different group organized a chalk protest in downtown Holland. This demonstration encouraged people to write messages of solidarity on the sidewalk of 8th Street.

