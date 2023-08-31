Holland Public Safety: Helicopters will be used during LG Energy Solutions expansion project

The Holland Department of Public Safety is warning residents of noise from helicopters as they are used for a construction project in early September.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Holland residents may hear the sound of low-flying helicopters near the city in early September while they are being used on a construction project.

The Holland Department of Public Safety says that the helicopters will be used from Sept. 2 through Sept. 4 on the LG Energy Solutions expansion project.

The helicopters will be flying between the Michigan Regional Airport and the expansion project carrying equipment.

"The trained pilots will fly the helicopters from the West Michigan Regional Airport to our expansion project in Holland. They will safely take off and land, lifting equipment, from our construction site. The work may be noisy for the area and we apologize for any inconvenience," LG Energy Solutions said in a statement.

The work will begin each day 30 minutes after daylight and will continue for eight to ten hours each day.

The construction is part of a $1.7 billion expansion of the existing LG Energy Solutions plant located off 146th Ave just east of Waverly Rd.

