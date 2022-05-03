Holland unveils proposed location, design for ice rink

At an open house on May 2, city officials unveiled the vision for the more than $1 million project.

HOLLAND, Mich. — The City of Holland has released the preliminary design and concept for the community ice skating park.

At an open house on May 2, city officials unveiled the vision for the more than $1 million project.

According to the city, the design was created with the input from the community collected during an open house on April 19 and a design workshop on April 18.

Holland received over a gift of over a million dollars from a retired educator Frank Kraai through the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area in March, which is designated for the ice rink. It's proposed site is the Window on the Waterfront and construction is likely to begin in 2023.

