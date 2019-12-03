HOLLAND, Mich. — The city of Holland's first major construction project in 2019 will cost a bit more than expected due to strict state regulations on lead.

The Holland Board of Public Works has to replace more than 100 water service lines for homes on 19th Street between Cleveland and Central Avenues as part of a full street reconstruction. The $5 million project is set to begin this spring.

The service lines must be replaced to follow a new Michigan law that requires underground lead service lines connecting water mains to houses to be replaced over the next 20 years.

Many of the homes on 19th Street have galvanized services with lead goose neck pieces that connect to the water main.

The service lines would be replaced anyway due to old infrastructure, said John Van Uffelen, utility services manager at the Holland Board of Public Works.

“When we replace a galvanized service line like that, [what] we do have to replace is all the way up to the customer home," Van Uffelen said. “We’ve never…had a lead result, but, regardless of that, it is a state regulation.”

The Board of Public Works has more than 2,000 service lines to replace over the next two decades. Van Uffelen said it could cost around $15 million.

"So this 100 is actually a year's worth of replacements,” he said. “We’re managing it within our current rates schedule, but it's definitely an added cost that customers will be paying through their rates over the next 20 years."

Work on the 19th Street reconstruction is expected to be complete in late October with around $500,000 of added costs due to the new replacements, White said.

There has to be more coordination between the city and BPW for road projects, he said.

"We want to make sure that we don’t get into a situation where we're resurfacing a roadway and not addressing those underlying requirements we would have now that that new rule is in place,” White said.

