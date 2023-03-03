1 shot near apartment complex in Holland; police searching for suspect

Residents in the area of Abbey Court and Stratford Way are asked to shelter in place while the search continues.

HOLLAND, Mich. — One person was shot overnight Friday in Holland, and the search for the suspect is underway.

The shooting happened outside an apartment building in the 1000 block of Abbey Court around 3:15 a.m., police say.

Officers with the Holland Police Department are now searching the area for the suspect. Police have not released a suspect description.

Residents in the area of Abbey Court and Stratford Way are asked to shelter in place.

The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

