City of Holland will keep social district open during events

The 11-block social district in Downtown Holland will remain open for big events like Tulip Time.

HOLLAND, Michigan — The City of Holland announced that they will be keeping their downtown social district open during events.

The new measure passed in a City Council meeting Wednesday night after the city found no issues with public nuisances or trash in the social zone since it began in June 2021.

"We started kind of on a cautious basis and wanted to expand if everything went well. Social district was a huge success for our establishments, we didn't have any issues with trash, no nuisances," said Kara de Alvare, Marketing Director for Downtown Holland.

Prior to the announcement, the social district would close for events like Tulip Time.

"One of the biggest complaints we got was, you know, I came down here to enjoy the street performer series and stroll around with a beverage and I couldn't do that. And so we're really glad to have that opportunity for our guests now," said Alvare.

The 11-block social district encompasses 12 participating establishments that sell drinks in special cups that can be consumed only on the public sidewalk.

"I'm looking forward to the summer and I think it'll work out great for people... All the streets will be open, people will be able to go to all those places," said Jeff Genova, General Manager for Big Lake Brewing.

The social district covers from Pine Avenue to Columbia Avenue along 7th, 8th and 9th streets, with some sidewalks extended slightly past those boundaries. A complete map is below.

The social district is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The social zone will remain closed for parades but during all other events it will now be open.

Learn more about the Downtown Holland Social District here.

