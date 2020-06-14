Holland State Park to close during the day next week to relocate sand

The day-use area of the beach will be closed from Monday through Friday.

Holland State Park will be closing for one week during the daytime hours so that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources can relocate sand and prep the beach for the summer season.

The DNR announced that from Monday, June 15 through Friday, June 19 the parking lot and day-use area of Holland State Park will be closed to visitors. Staff will be removing snow fencing, relocating drifted sand and leveling sand throughout the beach area. They will also then place picnic tables and buoys in the water.

Typically, this type of annual cleanup occurs earlier in the season, but because of the COVID-19 stay at home order and state budgetary restraints the timeline was delayed.

The park will follow these hours next week:

The Lake Michigan day-use area will be closed to all vehicles and visitors, even those on foot.

The park will reopen to all visitors in the evening from 6 - 10 p.m.

The Lake Macatawa day-use area and trails will remain open to visitors on foot throughout the day.

If the project is completed early, the parking lots and day-use area will be reopened. Visitors to the state park can check michigan.gov/holland for updates.

