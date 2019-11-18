Holland Police detectives and the Holland Fire Marshal are investigating two early morning fires that have been deemed suspicious.

The first fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. Monday at 17 W. 16th St. Police said it was quickly extinguished without significant damage. Crews responded to a second fire at 7:30 a.m. at 87 E. 18th St. That blaze caused significant damage and a firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Police said the fires are believed to be connected.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to send an email to policetips@cityofholland.com or call detectives at 616-355-1150. You may also call Silent Observer anonymously at 1-877-88-SILENT, text OCMTIP and your message to 274627, or visit the Silent Observer website at www.mosotips.com.

